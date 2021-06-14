Warm and dry to start the week, but cooler temperatures are on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The summer heat has returned to the mountains, but more comfortable weather settles into our area by the middle of the week.

Tonight through Tuesday Night

Mostly dry conditions stick around through Monday night. An approaching front may kick off a shower or two, but most of us stay under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will begin to cool off into the lower-60s.

Sunshine returns in full force for Tuesday. Behind our next front, both temperature and humidity values take a tumble. High temperatures hover in the upper-70s as we stay under mostly sunny skies.

This beautiful weather continues into Tuesday night. Temperatures could be chilly as we dip into the low-and-mid 50s. Otherwise, very pleasant with mostly clear skies across our region.

This Weekend

We will begin to warm up by the end of the week. Saturday is looking warm with high temperatures reaching the lower-80s. Clouds will begin to roll back into our area with a chance of an afternoon shower. Low temperatures will hover in the upper-60s.

Rain chances stick around for Sunday. This increase in rain chances and cloud cover will help keep our high temperatures in the mid-and-upper 70s. Again, a mix of sun and clouds is likely with a chance of scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. Low temperatures look to bottom out in the upper-60s to round out the week.

Extended Forecast

This weather pattern looks to stick with us as we start the next work week. Monday is looking warm with high temperatures reaching the lower-80s. A mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms developing during the peak heating of the afternoon. Those will begin to fade away after sunset, and low temperatures fall into the upper-60s.

