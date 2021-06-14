Strangers stop to help injured deputy after pursuit; man still wanted

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A Boyd County man is wanted after an incident early Sunday morning that resulted in a Greenup County Sheriff’s deputy seriously injured during a foot pursuit.

Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith said the incident happened on the AA Highway, and some civilians jumped in to help.

The sheriff said deputies were on their way to a complaint call, when they came across Matthew Watts’ car broke down on the AA Highway, and the deputies went to assist.

They discovered that Watts had the wrong tags on the car he was driving and that he was wanted on two warrants, including a felony (strangulation).

“I don’t know if the male subject heard the radio transaction or what, but when it came back that he had warrants on him the male took off and he darted up a very steep hill,” said Smith.

Watts took off running, and Deputy Zak Clark was hurt when he tackled Watts. He hit his head on a rock and fell into a creek bed. He was unconscious for a while. He also suffered a broken collarbone and some broken ribs. Clark was hospitalized for his injuries.

The other deputy struggled with Watts, as well, but he got away when he went to help Clark.

“He heard the other deputy screaming and moaning. He didn’t know the extent of his injuries, and number one that’s the number one thing at that point is taking care of one of our own. And unfortunately the subject did flee on and he did get away,” Smith said.

James Houston, Heidi Stiltner, and Patrick and Shamra Ewing were coming back from a softball tournament and saw the one deputy on the side of the road and stopped to help.

“We rolled our windows down and we heard somebody screaming for help and they were just saying help, like please God help this hurts, like somebody please help,” Stiltner said. “Whenever we went running, we didn’t know what we were going into and then we saw that it was officer Clark down there, and they just instantly jumped down in there and helped get him out. We would have helped anybody.”

Houston and Patrick Ewing helped pull Clark from the creek bed, and Shamra and Heidi wrapped his head injury with gauze.

“You just go and help people. It doesn’t matter who they are, what they are, what they are doing. If you’re around somebody in need and you’ve got a big heart you go and help them period,” said Patrick.

While giving Clark medical attention, Patrick Ewing realized he knew Clark from playing baseball with him more than 10 years ago.

“I was glad to actually be there with him that we could joke with him a little bit, get his mindset a little more positive than what was going on. So, it was an awkward moment to rekindle with somebody but definitely glad I was there,” Ewing said.

The sheriff, who said a neck tattoo is a prominent marking on Watts, thanked everyone who stepped in to help during the incident.

”That just means so much to me and I know it means so much to the deputy that there’s still people out there that are pro law enforcement. I mean, all you have to do is turn on the news today with what is going on and all the scrutiny that law enforcement is under and it is heartwarming to know that there are still people out there that do like the police,” Smith said. “I would like to thank all of the agencies that helped and assisted, as well as fire departments that were present. It was truly amazing even some officers that were off duty came to assist in a time of need,”

Anyone with information about Watts, who now also faces charges of third-degree assault, and fleeing and evading police, is asked to call the Greenup County Sheriff’s Department or their local 911 agency.

