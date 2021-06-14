Southern Ky. families dealing with damage left behind from severe storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Strong storms blew through portions of southern Kentucky on Sunday leaving behind fallen trees and power outages.

A large tree fell on top of the home of Mavis Benge while she and her family was inside.

“We talked about cutting it down. It’s been a topic. About cutting it down. We’ve had people come out, no one wants to bother with it, because it’s so large. Worried about which way it would fall,” said Mavis Benge.

They hoped it would fall across the field. Sunday night during a storm, sure enough, it came down right on top of their home.

“It was awful. The winds were gusting, it came all of a sudden it was a big gush,” Benge said.

Inside the house, the only damage they have noticed is a little on the ceiling and drywall.

“The house is built around a single frame trailer. It’s hit the trailer frame. And that’s what saved the house. It hit the trailer frame,” Benge said.

Benge explains that her family is lucky that the damage is not severe.

“Luckily we don’t have a lot of damage. It’s just structural damage. It didn’t come through. We did have the fire department all out, they had to shut the electricity off. Waiting on the electric company to turn the electric back on, hopefully we just have roof damage and some drywall damage.”

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, but some did have to go without electricity. Several people between Kentucky Utilities and Jackson Energy lost power when trees snapped powerlines across the county.

Crews across Laurel and Whitley Counties worked to remove large trees and limbs and to restore power.

Whitley County family now has this very large Sycamore tree to take off their home, and unknown damage to fix…thanks to Sunday night storms. More at 12 and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/MaSmfmSJ7d — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) June 14, 2021

