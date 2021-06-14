Record Store Day 2021, Roundabout Music Company in Letcher County has successful turnout

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday, many record stores wrapped up another Record Store Day, an event dedicated to those who love to collect and get great deals on vinyl records.

Owner and Operator of Roundabout Music, Ben Spangler, said the store saw one of its hugest turnouts during the event citing a constant flow of people during the shop’s business hours.

“I mean, we stayed busy all day long with very few lulls in between,” Spangler said.

Spangler said that huge turnout could have come from the ending of the state’s mask mandate and covid-19 restrictions or great weather, but for him, it came from the store’s loyal customers.

“Making sure that they kept ordering off of us and buying stuff off of us. I think a lot of people could recognize that, especially with small businesses and wanting to go out of their way to help support them through difficult times,” Spangler said.

Leaving Letcher County Resident Shane Terry happy, not only in getting some good deals on records, but also in helping a local business.

“So, it was really nice to see that kind of boost. Just a lot of people coming out, enjoying records, picking up records, and all that good stuff,” Terry said.

Terry said the event was a true example of normalcy.

“It’s nice to actually see a business in town staying afloat during the pandemic and succeeding so, seeing everybody coming out to Record Store Day and picking up records after the pandemic it’s been awesome.”

So much so, that Terry said an even larger turnout for the next Record Store Day is possible.

“People are constantly buying records. It’s coming back and I think once the pandemic is over, over we’ll see bigger and better Record Store Days,” Terry said.

Leaving Roundabout Music showing no signs of slowing down.

“We turned seven like a week or two ago and every year we keep growing and growing. So, I’d say we’re in a great spot,” Spangler said.

Spangler said if you missed it, you might get another opportunity.

“This year they’re doing two, June and July. So, the next event I believe is on July 17th,” Spangler said.

Roundabout Music Company is open Tuesday to Saturday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

