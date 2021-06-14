Old St. Catharine College campus officially has new life in the form of addiction recovery facility

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - After sitting vacant for more than four years, the old St. Catharine College campus has a new life in the form of an addiction recovery facility.

While Crown Recovery Center started taking clients in November of last year, the official ribbon-cutting ceremony was Monday afternoon.

“What we see here is a chance for people to get better, a chance for them to recover, a chance for them to pull their families together, for kids to get their dads and moms back,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The governor took part in the ceremony, saying the facility will help treat thousands of Kentuckians. He says it will also create jobs and employees after people complete treatment.

“Now we’re entering a time that I believe is going to be one of unprecedented prosperity, and the question is can we grasp it,” Gov. Beshear said.

The governor says everyone needs to do their part, which is why he’s fond of the facility’s “crisis to career” motto.

Crown Recovery gives clients a chance to invest in their futures, preparing them for employment after leaving.

“I was in addiction for about seven years. I ran away from home when I was 16, childhood abuse,” Zachary Lynn said.

Now, Lynn is the campus store manager. He’s sober, and with a career.

“It’s a dream come true for me, you know, business management is what I want to do, it’s what I’ve always wanted to do, and here I am living out my dreams,” Lynn said.

To Lynn the facility’s not just about dealing with addiction or creating brighter futures. It’s also about breaking down stigmas of addiction.

“‘You’re an addict, you’re always going to be an addict there’s no hope,’ well there is hope, I’m living proof of it,” Lynn said.

Officials say the Crown Recovery Center campus is the largest in the country of its kinds, with a treatment capacity of 750 people.

