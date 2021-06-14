Advertisement

Nashville named most affordable wedding city in the U.S.

The average Nashville wedding cost $20,054 in 2020, the 23rd-lowest out of the 97 cities in the study.
By Alivia Harris
Updated: Jun. 14, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nashville was named the most affordable city in the U.S. to have a wedding.

According to a study by Smart-Asset, the average cost of a wedding in the U.S. fell to $19,000 in 2020 compared to $28,000 in 2019. SmartAsset examined data to identify and rank the best U.S. cities to host a wedding.

To conduct the study, Smart-Asset considered data for 97 of the largest U.S. cities across nine metrics including average wedding cost, number of religious organizations, parkland acreage, number of catering businesses, number of hairdressers and clothing professionals, number of wedding service providers, number of dining and entertainment venues, property crime rate and violent crime rate.

Nashville secured the title for the fourth consecutive year. New Orleans came in second and St. Louis rounded out the top three.

Smart Asset said Nashville claimed the top spot because it has nearly 82 religious organizations for every 100,000 residents, the most out of any city in the study. The Music City also has the second-highest number of floral designers, photographers and musicians, with more than 79 for every 100,000 residents. Nashville ranked in the top 10 for dining and entertainment establishments and parkland acreage.

The average Nashville wedding cost $20,054 in 2020, the 23rd-lowest out of the 97 cities in the study.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Police: More than 40 grams of suspected meth, hallucinogenic mushrooms found during recent arrest
Several arrested, including woman accused of trying to hit police, this weekend in Whitley County
During his 34 years of service to Archer Park, Bill Justice was passionate about many things....
‘He was invaluable to us’: Prestonsburg parks worker dies after decades of service
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game
Matthew Watts is wanted after a foot pursuit seriously injured a Greenup County Sheriff's...
Strangers stop to help injured deputy after pursuit; man still wanted

Latest News

(WYMT)
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Sierra Lowe
Keeping your kids safe in the water
Pool safety tips: Keeping your kids safe as they dive into summer
With the state reopening, businesses say there’s no shortage of customers. The issue for them...
Job fairs in Lexington aiming to find new employees for businesses
STEM
‘This camp is important in molding young minds’: Pike County school hosts ‘Camp Invention’ for elementary students
Partnership at 6pm
Partnership at 6pm