Monday COVID-19 Update: Less than 130 new cases

KY COVID-19 Update
KY COVID-19 Update(AP)
By WYMT News Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced that due to delays with a federal reporting database, there is no information regarding the latest on vaccinations in the state. However, statewide COVID-19 numbers are still available.

The governor announced 129 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the state’s total case number to 462.432.

18 of Monday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 223 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 65 in the ICU. 35 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate is 2.08%.

Gov. Beshear also announced five deaths Monday, all of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,163.

6,758,590 tests have been administered thus far and at least 53,221 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Monday, one of the state’s 120 counties is in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, that being Webster County in the far western part of the state.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

