Live in concert: Jeff Foxworthy & Leanne Morgan, October 10, at The Corbin Arena
The comedic duo will be coming to The Corbin Arena at The Southeastern KY Ag & Expo Complex, Sunday, October 10, at 6 p.m.
Updated: 5 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Live events are in full swing this fall and if you’re looking for a live comedy show to attend, look no further. Jeff Foxworthy and Leanne Morgan will be performing at The Corbin Arena Sunday, October 10, at 6 p.m.
Tickets go on sale June 18, 10 a.m., at The Corbin Arena Box Office or at ticketmaster.com. Tickets range from $25 to $59.50. VIP packages are also available.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.