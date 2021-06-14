Advertisement

Lexington teen wins national Doodle for Google contest

By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday, June 15, when you go to Google’s homepage, you’ll see a work of art from one of Lexington’s very own.

Milo Golding, an 11th grader at Lexington Christian Academy, is the winner of the national Doodle for Google contest. He beat out tens of thousands of students across the country and when you hear his story, you can understand why.

“I recalled a conversation I had with my late father who suddenly passed away due to a heart attack when I was 13 years old. During the conversation, I asked him how he was able to move past life obstacles and become who he wanted to be. He replied, ‘Hope. Hope keeps me strong,’” Golding said.

His drawing tells the story of a child who is full of hope, until a great loss. Then we follow him on his journey to regain that hope, wonderment and love of life, as Golding had to do himself.

Lexington teen Milo Golding is the winner of Google’s national Doodle for Google contest.
Lexington teen Milo Golding is the winner of Google’s national Doodle for Google contest.(Milo Golding)

“I had a conversation with my mother a week or two ago. She told me that ‘if your father was here, he’d tell you he’s immensely proud of you and you’re becoming the person he’d want you to become,’” Golding said.

Golding hopes to help people as a cardiologist one day. For now, he’s helping kids in Lexington through his non-profit, Sanguine Path.

“To provide Christmas gifts, care packages and back to school supplies to children in need and children who’ve lost their loved ones,” Golding said.

On Monday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear and Mayor Linda Gorton honored Golding at city hall.

“He has turned his pain into hope and inspiration for people around the world,” Gov. Beshear said.

Not only will his artwork be featured on Google’s homepage on Tuesday, but he will also get a $30,000 scholarship and a $50,000 technology packet for his school.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: One dead following crash in Laurel County
(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Attorney General Cameron files lawsuit against Kentucky Parole Board
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Police: More than 40 grams of suspected meth, hallucinogenic mushrooms found during recent arrest
Lee County School District dropping masks and face coverings
Severe Thunderstorm Watch 6/13/21
Strong storms possible this evening, localized high water issues possible

Latest News

ll
Deadline to apply for Disaster Food Benefits extended to Wednesday
Lee County Schools drop mask mandates - 6 p.m.
Lee County Schools drop mask mandates - 6 p.m.
ARH Mountain Student Achiever - 6/14/21
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Noah A. Stewart
During his 34 years of service to Archer Park, Bill Justice was passionate about many things....
‘He was invaluable to us’: Prestonsburg parks worker dies after decades of service
Rural Metro says a dryer fire in West Knox County could have been much worse if not caught early.
Experts warn of dryer danger