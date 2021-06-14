Advertisement

Kentucky rolls out online renewal for driver’s licenses, motorcycle licenses

Visit dlrenewal.ky.gov in order to renew your driver's license.(KYTC)
By Clayton Hester
Updated: Jun. 14, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Thursday that it’s working to make driver’s licenses and motorcycle licenses renewable online.

“We’re taking driver licensing to a new level in Kentucky,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said.

All counties in Kentucky will have to make the transition to online renewal by June 30, 2022.

“Modernizing state services puts Kentuckians in the driver’s seat to choose how they want to be served and make a Better Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The online renewal option will not be able assist with:

  • requesting a license replacement (lost/stolen cards).
  • upgrading from standard-issue license to a REAL ID.
  • upgrading from four-year to eight-year expiration.
  • license with changed name or address.
  • renewing a Commercial driver’s licenses (CDL).

Go to dlrenewal.ky.gov to renew your license.

