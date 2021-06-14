Advertisement

‘It’s been really tough’: Lee County School Officials reflect on past year as they lift mask mandates

School officials announced they have lifted mask and distancing guidelines effective immediately.
By Cory Sanning
Updated: 3 hours ago
BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear signed a proclamation lifting all COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, leaving school officials in the to make the big decision whether to do the same or continue following CDC guidelines.

Lee County is among the first districts in the area to get rid of their mask mandates. As their summer classes begin, no students are required to enter with a face covering.

Superintendent Sarah Wasson said that the difficulties from the last 15 months are what makes this moment so special.

“It’s been really tough, we’ve had a lot of kids doing virtual work. We had about a 60-40 split at one time we got up to about 70-30, 30 percent on virtual so we didn’t see those kids at all,” Wasson said. “But, then the masks you know, you can’t as a teacher express your feelings for them and they can’t for you either. That’s been a challenge.”

This story will be updated.

