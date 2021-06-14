Several arrested, including woman accused of trying to hit police, this weekend in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy weekend for deputies in Whitley County.

According to a post on Facebook, on Friday night, two WCSO deputies and a KSP trooper found a woman with outstanding arrest warrants at a home on Hightop Road. The suspect, identified as Whitney Allen, was arrested on a warrant from Knox County and one from an earlier incident in Whitley County. In that incident on Bee Creek Road, police say Allen was driving a vehicle that nearly struck two deputies and a constable and injured another woman who was not identified. She is also facing charges for her activities at the home she was found in Friday night. Police say a man, who they have since identified, ran into the woods to get away from them. No word on if he has been arrested.

Meanwhile, another deputy arrested two women during a traffic stop at the Circle K gas station in Corbin. Officials say syringes loaded with meth were found in the car, along with an infant. Police did not release their names due to the child being involved.

On Saturday, deputies arrested Cecil Griffith in Rockholds after they found him with five grams of meth and drug paraphernalia.

All of the suspects were taken to the Whitley County Detention Center. As of this post, the detention center’s website is down, so WYMT is not able to get their mugshots or a full list of charges.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.