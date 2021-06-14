Experts warn of dryer danger

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Your good laundry room habits could prevent a dangerous and even deadly fire at home. Fire experts say the lint that builds up in a lint filter and in other areas around a clothes dryer can create tinderbox conditions for starting a fire. The U.S. Fire Administration says failing to clean that lint is the reason for more than a third of dryer fires.

With regular maintenance, you can prevent this problem. “Your dryer has heating elements in it. Anytime you have heating elements and a combination like this, the lint, it can be a deadly combination,” said Captain D.J. Corcoran of the Knoxville Fire Department.

Prevention starts with a good habit every time you do laundry. Captain Jeff Bagwell of Rural Metro Fire Department said you need to clean out that lint filter with every load or so that goes into the dryer. Plus, do extra cleaning. “Second thing you need to do is put a vacuum cleaner down in there and clean around where that filter goes,” said Bagwell. “You’ll have lint that will build up.”

Both fire captains said you can add an extra measure of protection by cleaning out the flu that runs from the dryer to the outside of your home. This should be done at least once a year, if not more often.

Federal statistics show around 2,900 dryer fires occur in the country each year, with an estimated five fatal fires. There is an estimated $3,500,000 in property loss from these fires.

Bagwell said a recent dryer fire in West Knox County could have been much worse if the resident had not still been home when the fire started. Firefighters were able to remove the dryer from the home so it could not cause further fire damage.

