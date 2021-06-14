Deadline to apply for Disaster Food Benefits extended to Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a release Monday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a two-day extension for Eastern Kentuckians in nine counties affected by recent flooding to apply for disaster food benefits.

Those affected by flooding between February 26 and March 14 in Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin, and Powell Counties now have until Wednesday, June 16 to apply for disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

“This new deadline was approved by the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program federal administrator, which will allow more Kentuckians who were impacted by this historic flooding to apply for help,” the Governor said.

A person may be eligible for D-SNAP benefits if their home or belongings were damaged or destroyed and if they have unreimbursed disaster-related expenses or a loss or reduction of income as a result of the flooding.

Flood victims are encouraged to apply for D-SNAP benefits by calling the Department for Community Based Services at 1-855-306-8959, or they may apply in-person at any of the DCBS offices listed below:

Breathitt County: 355 Broadway, Jackson, Ky., 41339

Clay County: 25 Marcum Hill Road, Manchester, Ky., 40962

Estill County (alternate site): Estill County Board of Education, 253 Main Street, Irvine, Ky., 40336

Floyd County: 311 North Arnold Avenue, Suite 403, Prestonsburg, Ky., 41653

Johnson County: 205 Main Street, Suite 1, Paintsville, Ky., 41240

Lee County: 256 Main Street, Second Floor of the Lee County Courthouse, Beattyville, Ky., 41311

Magoffin County: 30 South Church Street, Salyersville, Ky., 41465

Martin County: 104 East Main Street, Suite 200, Inez, Ky., 41224

Powell County: 124 North Main Street, Stanton, Ky., 40380

DCBS phone lines will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. both days, with local DCBS offices being open from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. as well.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.