Coming to Appalachian Wireless Arena: REO Speedwagon, Saturday, August 28

REO Speedwagon will be performing at the Appalachian Wireless Arena with special guest, Kip Winger, for the 40th anniversary of their album, Hi Infidelity.
By Claudette Enriquez
Updated: 5 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Attention all REO Speedwagon fans: The band will be coming to the Appalachian Wireless Arena, Saturday, August 28, for the 40th anniversary of their ninth studio album, Hi Infidelity.

Kip Winger will be the special guest performer for the evening.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 18, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Community Trust Bank Box Office or at ticketmaster.com.

