2 kids in critical condition after Westwood quadruple shooting

By Jared Goffinet and Morgan Parrish
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two children and two adults were shot around 6:15 p.m. Saturday near the McHenry and Cavanaugh Avenue intersection, Cincinnati police said.

The children, ages 6 and 8, are in critical condition, according to Lt. Col. Mike John.

The 8-year-old “is in very, very bad shape,” he said.

“I believe the children were just hanging out in that lot, and it’s just a tragic, tragic situation, it’s awful,” John said. “Thoughts and prayers go out to the families in an incident like this. I mean, this is just, you can’t explain it. It’s a Saturday evening in the summer. It’s just a terrible situation.”

The two adult victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, John explained.

Cincinnati police say multiple people were shooting, with at least two of them running from the scene.

“We can tell that from the shell casings left at the scene, multiple weapons used, at least two [suspects] we can confirm, but like I said, it’s possible there were other shooters as well,” John said.

East Westwood Community Council Trustee Teairea Powell wonders where the elected officials are after a tragic situation like this.

“If this were in Oakley or Hyde Park and an 8-year-old was on the ground, we would see the mayor, the council people here,” Powell said. “We have no one here. We don’t know where our leaders are. We’re frustrated, we’re tired, we need help, and we’re just not getting it.”

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley released a statement Sunday saying:

“We are all outraged that two children have been caught in the crossfire of a shooting last night. Our whole city prays for their recovery. Having consulted with CPD, I know our great police have strong leads and we are confident the police will bring these violent criminals to justice.”

The investigation into Saturday’s shooting is ongoing.

Call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have any information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

