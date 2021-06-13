Whitley County Baseball advances to state quarterfinals

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Colonels beat Raceland 6-5 in their semi-state game to advance to state quarterfinals next week.

”We have some really good leadership and these kids just, they wanted to get this thing done so hats off to them making our community proud, making our school proud, it’s an awesome thing,” said head coach Jeremy Shope.

This year marks Whitley County’s first-ever state appearance after winning their first 13th Region title.

