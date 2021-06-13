Advertisement

Whitley County Baseball advances to state quarterfinals

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Colonels beat Raceland 6-5 in their semi-state game to advance to state quarterfinals next week.

”We have some really good leadership and these kids just, they wanted to get this thing done so hats off to them making our community proud, making our school proud, it’s an awesome thing,” said head coach Jeremy Shope.

This year marks Whitley County’s first-ever state appearance after winning their first 13th Region title.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear: Kentucky sets more milestones as positivity rate reaches new high
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
‘This is extremely serious and we really need people to pay attention’: Health leaders address climbing COVID-19 cases across the region
U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury....
Man pardoned by former governor found guilty of murder
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards

Latest News

Jacob Baker breaks Corbin record
51-yards: Corbin’s Jacob Baker sets school record
36th annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT-TV Pike County Bowl
Bourbon County pulls out of Pike County Bowl, COVID cancelation
Sydney Bowen earns player of the week
Williamsburg’s Sydney Bowen earns Player of the Week
UK will host Southern on Dec. 7 in the inaugural Unity Series.
UK to host Southern in inaugural Unity basketball series
Adam Burniston/Twitter
What you need to know to attend a UK football game at Kroger Field