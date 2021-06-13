Knott County officials preparing for 4th of July event at Sportsplex

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Knott County are excited to announce their 4th of July Family Fun Community Event.

To celebrate Independence Day, the event will take place at the Sportsplex where folks in the community will be greeted with live music, food, and a plethora of activities both kids and parents can enjoy including water balloons, three legged races, sack races, basketball, and inflatables.

“You know, after COVID, it’s even more needed now more than ever to bring our community back together and it’s an event that we can bring Knott County citizens and everybody out together to friendship, fellowship,” Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said.

Dobson says the event is free and will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.