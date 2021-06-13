Advertisement

Kings Island security, Mason police respond to “unruly juvenile behavior” at parking lot Saturday night

Kings Island security and Mason police were called to the Kings Island parking lot for "unruly juvenile behavior" Saturday.(Kings Island)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 13, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) -Kings Island security and the Mason Police Department responded to “unruly juvenile behavior” that took place at the Kings Island parking lot Saturday.

Kings Island officials say their security and the Mason police were called to the public drop-off area at 8:10 p.m. on Kings Island Drive.

It is unclear as to what led up to the incident nor if anyone was arrested.

Kings Island had to close early on May 22 due to several fights that happened inside the park and in the parking lot.

Five teenagers are facing charges such as inducing panic, obstructing official business, assault, and disorderly conduct in connection to the May 22 fights. None of the teens are in custody yet, Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell said.

