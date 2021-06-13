Advertisement

Kentucky Association of Health Plans offering COVID-19 vaccine incentives in Eastern Kentucky

Vaccine getting loaded into a syringe.
Vaccine getting loaded into a syringe.
By Dakota Makres
Updated: Jun. 13, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP) is continuing its campaign to provide COVID-19 vaccine access in Kentucky.

KAHP will be giving away $100 Visa gift cards every day from June 14-18 at different county health department in five Eastern Kentucky counties to people who get a COVID-19 shot. Officials said this will run until supplies last.

“Kentucky has made a lot of progress on the vaccination front and health plans are playing a key role,” said Tom Stephens, Executive Director of Kentucky Association of Health Plans. “We’re trying to reach those that have been sitting on the fence. This promotion will be raising awareness, which is half the battle.”

Officials said appointments are encouraged, but they are welcoming walk-ins.

KAHP and Kentucky Sports Radio wrapped up their “Shots Across the Bluegrass” live broadcast and pop-up vaccine tour with stops in Clay and Laurel Counties.

The five counties and locations included in the Visa gift card giveaway are listed below:

June 14: Lee County: Lee County Health Dept.

June 15: Owsley County: Owsley County Health Dept.

June 16: Breathitt County: Breathitt County Health Dept.

June 17: Magoffin County: Magoffin County Health Dept.

June 18: Leslie County: Leslie County Health Dept.

The giveaway runs from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: One dead following crash in Laurel County
(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Attorney General Cameron files lawsuit against Kentucky Parole Board
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Police: More than 40 grams of suspected meth, hallucinogenic mushrooms found during recent arrest
Lee County School District dropping masks and face coverings
Severe Thunderstorm Watch 6/13/21
Strong storms possible this evening, localized high water issues possible

Latest News

ll
Deadline to apply for Disaster Food Benefits extended to Wednesday
Lee County Schools drop mask mandates - 6 p.m.
Lee County Schools drop mask mandates - 6 p.m.
ARH Mountain Student Achiever - 6/14/21
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Noah A. Stewart
During his 34 years of service to Archer Park, Bill Justice was passionate about many things....
‘He was invaluable to us’: Prestonsburg parks worker dies after decades of service
Rural Metro says a dryer fire in West Knox County could have been much worse if not caught early.
Experts warn of dryer danger