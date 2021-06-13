Kentucky Association of Health Plans offering COVID-19 vaccine incentives in Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP) is continuing its campaign to provide COVID-19 vaccine access in Kentucky.

KAHP will be giving away $100 Visa gift cards every day from June 14-18 at different county health department in five Eastern Kentucky counties to people who get a COVID-19 shot. Officials said this will run until supplies last.

“Kentucky has made a lot of progress on the vaccination front and health plans are playing a key role,” said Tom Stephens, Executive Director of Kentucky Association of Health Plans. “We’re trying to reach those that have been sitting on the fence. This promotion will be raising awareness, which is half the battle.”

Officials said appointments are encouraged, but they are welcoming walk-ins.

KAHP and Kentucky Sports Radio wrapped up their “Shots Across the Bluegrass” live broadcast and pop-up vaccine tour with stops in Clay and Laurel Counties.

The five counties and locations included in the Visa gift card giveaway are listed below:

June 14: Lee County: Lee County Health Dept.

June 15: Owsley County: Owsley County Health Dept.

June 16: Breathitt County: Breathitt County Health Dept.

June 17: Magoffin County: Magoffin County Health Dept.

June 18: Leslie County: Leslie County Health Dept.

The giveaway runs from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day.

