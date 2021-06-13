‘It feels great’: Warhammer 100 race returns to normal following end of COVID-19 restrictions

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 15 months of waiting were capped off with one big event on Saturday.

“We’ve managed to get through the past year by doing events in different ways, be it virtually or social distanced with a whole lot of protocols involved,” Michael Whisman said. “And we were still conscious of that today even though mandates were lifted.”

The Warhammer 100 trail race took place at Sheltowee Camp in London, giving outdoor enthusiasts a chance to explore nature while competing in either a 100-mile, 50-mile or 50-kilometer race.

“That’s the business that we’re in is giving people a unique experience, something that they’ll never forget,,” Whisman said. “I want to put a challenge in front of people that they don’t think they can do because that feeling they get when accomplish it is not something you can duplicate in any other part of life.”

The course forced runners to overcome various obstacles from start to finish.

″There’s so many things out there in that amount of time,” Brandon Whistler said. “It’s such a mental game so once you talk yourself into quitting, you’re over with.”

Whistler took home a first-place finish in this year’s event, something that he said is hard to process.

“It hasn’t really sunk in, usually don’t for a few days,” Whistler said. “I’m pretty ecstatic. I had goals going into this race but I didn’t really think I’d win it.”

This year’s winner boated a reaction that Whisman, who is the Event Director with Next Opportunity Events, looks forward to every year.

“That look on their face, everybody’s look is different and so it never gets old because it’s something different every time,” Whisman said. “Everybody who crosses the finish line has a different story.”

