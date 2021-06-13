Advertisement

‘I was so excited’: Middlesboro officials react to lifting of COVID-19 restrictions

By Cory Sanning
Updated: Jun. 13, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A long-awaited weekend has finally arrived as Kentuckians can take off masks as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted on Friday.

“I was so excited. I’m fairly new to Middlesboro so I was excited to finally see faces instead of just your eyes, I can see all the faces so that was exciting news,” Middlesboro Main Street Executive Director Joanie Beaver said.

The move left city officials and local business owners breathing a sigh of relief.

“People feel more comfortable to go out, to participate in outdoor activities, but to go indoors to these businesses who have been really yearning for everybody to come back for quite a while,” Beaver said.

Beaver said that the Middlesboro area has been vastly affected by the pandemic, particularly locally-owned businesses that rely on in-person customer interaction.

“Restaurants have kind of opened back up with outdoor seating and things but the more businesses that require you to come in to shop like the boutiques and things like that,” Beaver said. “It’s been very, it’s been very difficult on them.”

Now that they have reached the light at the end of the tunnel, Beaver is excited for what is to come.

“My position is to encourage businesses and to see businesses kind of struggling and people just kind of getting down-hearted,” Beaver said. “This right now is a ray of sunshine for them and so of course that makes me happy.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: One dead following crash in Laurel County
(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Attorney General Cameron files lawsuit against Kentucky Parole Board
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Police: More than 40 grams of suspected meth, hallucinogenic mushrooms found during recent arrest
Lee County School District dropping masks and face coverings
Severe Thunderstorm Watch 6/13/21
Strong storms possible this evening, localized high water issues possible

Latest News

ll
Deadline to apply for Disaster Food Benefits extended to Wednesday
Lee County Schools drop mask mandates - 6 p.m.
Lee County Schools drop mask mandates - 6 p.m.
ARH Mountain Student Achiever - 6/14/21
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Noah A. Stewart
During his 34 years of service to Archer Park, Bill Justice was passionate about many things....
‘He was invaluable to us’: Prestonsburg parks worker dies after decades of service
Rural Metro says a dryer fire in West Knox County could have been much worse if not caught early.
Experts warn of dryer danger