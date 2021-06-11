Ky. representative prefiles bill to exclude transgender women from women’s sports in public schools and universities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s not the first time similar bills have been proposed in Kentucky’s legislative sessions, the ‘Save Women’s Sports’ bill was prefiled by Republican Representative Ryan Dotson.

In a press release, he said this legislation will protect the integrity of women’s sports.

The bill would exclude transgender women from women’s sports in both public schools and universities.

“I guarantee that they have no idea the harm that just introducing a bill like this does to LGBTQ youth and families,” Kentucky Fairness Campaign Executive Director Chris Hartman said.

Hartman calls the bill discriminatory and especially disheartening to be prefiled during Pride Month.

“I absolutely think that it was an intentional choice to file a piece of discriminatory legislation during Pride Month,” Hartman said. “For a bill like this to be prefiled so early ahead of the legislative session sends all of the wrong messages to queer kids across Kentucky who just need love and support.”

Representative Dotson was not immediately available for interview, but he did comment in a press release.

“Research shows that transgender women have a muscle-mass advantage over biological women, even if they take a testosterone suppressant,” Dotson said. “Allowing transgender women to participate in women’s sports gives transgender women an unfair advantage.”

The KHSAA’s policy recognizes and promotes the ability of transgender student athletes to participate in sports. The policy states students participate in sports according to the gender on their birth certificate unless they were legally reassigned.

Dotson focused on the magnitude of sports in providing opportunities for women to receive scholarships and financial aid for college.

While Hartman is more concerned with the magnitude of impact a bill like this could have on the LGBTQ rights movement.

“It’s just beyond comprehension to me that they would double down on discrimination during Pride Month in order to send a message,” Hartman said. “It sends a message of fear to the LGBTQ community.”

Legislators in 25 states across the country have filed similar legislation.

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed a similar bill into law on the first day of Pride Month.

