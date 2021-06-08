WATCH: Baseball and softball champions crowned around the mountains
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
12th Region Championships
Baseball:
Danville 8 Somerset 7
Softball:
Boyle County 4 Southwestern 0
13th Region Semifinals
Baseball:
Whitley County 8 Knox Central 5
Middlesboro 7 Jackson County 6
Softball:
North Laurel vs. Corbin postponed
Knox Central vs. South Laurel postponed
14th Region Semifinals
Baseball:
Estill County 11 Letcher Central 2
Hazard 7 Knott Central 3
Softball:
Wolfe County 12 Estill County 8
Perry Central 10 Letcher Central 5
15th Region Championships
Baseball:
Johnson Central 8 Lawrence County 3
Softball:
Johnson Central 10 Pikeville 0
