WATCH: Baseball and softball champions crowned around the mountains

By Camille Gear
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WYMT) -

12th Region Championships

Baseball:

Danville 8 Somerset 7

Softball:

Boyle County 4 Southwestern 0

13th Region Semifinals

Baseball:

Whitley County 8 Knox Central 5

Middlesboro 7 Jackson County 6

Softball:

North Laurel vs. Corbin postponed

Knox Central vs. South Laurel postponed

14th Region Semifinals

Baseball:

Estill County 11 Letcher Central 2

Hazard 7 Knott Central 3

Softball:

Wolfe County 12 Estill County 8

Perry Central 10 Letcher Central 5

15th Region Championships

Baseball:

Johnson Central 8 Lawrence County 3

Softball:

Johnson Central 10 Pikeville 0

