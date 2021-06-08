Rinse and Repeat Forecast: More scattered storms possible today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the coverage of rain may be a little less than Monday, today looks very similar in every other way to yesterday.

Today and Tonight

A steamy and soggy summertime pattern has settled into the mountains and it is not going anywhere for a few days. Be ready to keep the AC cranked up.

Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies on this Tuesday with chances for fog in the morning and scattered showers and storms off and on all day long. Temperatures will again climb into the low to mid-80s with high dew points and high humidity making it feel miserable outside.

Tonight, look for scattered showers and storms again as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Chances for scattered showers and storms linger on Wednesday before becoming more widespread with that approaching low on Thursday and Friday. Highs will take a dip the next three days, only getting into the low 80s with the increased rain chances.

It looks like we go back to scattered chances by the weekend and then briefly dry out early next week before more chances return to the forecast. Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 80s through the weekend and into early next week.

We are still watching the possibility of heavy rain leading to some high water issues in spots and although there is still not a severe risk in the next three days, some strong storms are possible, especially in the heat of the day.

