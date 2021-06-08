Pavement repairs on US-27 in Pulaski County expected to cause delays

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Parts of US-27 in Pulaski County will be undergoing repairs throughout the next two weeks.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say that their crews will be applying crack sealant into the pavement on US-27 between the Cumberland River Bridge and Kentucky Highway 80.

Officials say the sealant is used to prevent water from seeping under the pavement and creating potholes.

KYTC crews will be working each Monday through Thursday, between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., starting tonight, Monday, June 7.

Officials ask drivers to be aware of the work zone, expect delays and to use safe driving habits.

The timing and duration of work may be changed due to bad weather or other unforeseeable delays.

