Ky. foundation supporting families faced with tragedies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the wake of a tragedy, strangers offer what they can to help families as they process the devastating loss. That’s been the case since the Greene family was killed this weekend.

A family who has experienced a similar loss is extending their hearts to the Greenes and others after tragedy turned their world upside down.

“At a time like this, your world’s just rocked. It’s devastated,” said Terry Hall.

It’s a feeling Hall and his family know too well.

“You don’t know where to go. You don’t know what the future is going to look like,” Hall said.

Last year, his sister-in-law Lesley Prather and niece Rhyan were among four killed in a crash in Missouri when a driver crossed over and collided into their minivan. The mother-daughter pair was from Louisville.

“We always say it’s kind of like peeling a scab away from a wound that’s starting to heal,” Hall said.

It’s a wound the Greene family is now suffering after losing mother Catherine and her four children this weekend after a wrong-way crash on I-75 in Lexington.

“Words that we say, can’t make this better. But the one thing you can always do is see the love, hear the prayers, feel the community come and rally behind you,” Hall said.

Through the Lesley and Rhyan Prather Foundation, families have felt that support. Started in September, the non-profit has raised $60,000 to help families in the wake of such losses, making sure that when the dust settles, the family is taken care of.

“We absolutely hate that we had to lose two people that we loved in order to start a foundation that helps others. But it’s kind of what we’re doing to help heal and to be there for families going through tragedies because we know what it feels like,” Hall said.

A fundraiser is live on the foundation’s website. Every penny will go to the Greene family to help them with any financial burden they’ll face on this difficult journey of grief.

“We try to be that ray of sun through the dark clouds and show you that you don’t have to carry this burden alone. We’re here to help,” Hall said.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.