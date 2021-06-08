Advertisement

12-year-old Cincinnati wrestler is youngest member of Team USA

By Joe Danneman
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The youngest sibling in a family of renowned Ohio wrestlers is already eyeing Olympics glory.

The Gresham family is no stranger to success on the mat. In fact, they’ve made it something of a habit.

Camryn Gresham’s older brothers won state championships at Moeller High School and wrestled in college. But even they say she could be the best of them.

“I saw how they were so great,” Camryn, 12, said of her brothers, “and I wanted to accomplish the stuff that they did, and maybe accomplish stuff better.”

Camryn recently qualified to become the youngest member of Team USA for the Pan-Am games in October, where she’ll represent her country in Mexico on the U-15 team.

She met the minimum age requirement by just a handful of days. But Joey Ward, a former All-American wrestler, says Camryn is more than good enough.

“She is special,” Ward said. “She’s going to do all these things. The Olympics - we sat down and looked at it as a family, like, 2024, 2028, it’s going to be Camryn. We just got to figure out what weight and where she is going to train leading up to it.”

Right now, she trains in the Moeller wrestling room, and locally she wrestles boys (many of whom she roundly defeats.)

“Boys think they’re the best, and sometimes when I wrestle boys, they think it’s going to be an easy match, and I just go out there and win, and they just look up at their coach, like, ‘What happened?’ I’m like, ‘Don’t be fooled by me,’” she said.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

