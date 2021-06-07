‘Where’s God in the midst of this?’ Papal Missionary reacts after six killed in Kentucky crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Six people were killed in a wrong way crash Saturday, outside of Lexington.

According to our sister station WKYT Father Jim Sichko, a Papal Missionary for Pope Francis, passed by the accident that took the lives of both drivers, and four children in the car that was hit by the wrong way driver.

In an interview with WKYT, Father Sichko said finding God in a situation like this can be hard for many.

“A lot of people ask you know, ‘Where’s God in the midst of this?’ How can God allow this to happen? I think that the better question is, ‘Where do you find God in this, meaning you find God in those who are able to get the message across, you find God in the first responders,” says Father Jim Sichko to WKYT reporter Grace Finerman.

Father Jim was there as first responders worked the scene. He stood by and offered prayers to the families, fearing the worst.

“A whole family or part of a family, I mean what else do you do? If this can lighten the load of individuals, I mean their lives are changed forever in this family’s lives are changed forever,” Father Jim says.

He adds he is willing to pay for the children’s funerals.

