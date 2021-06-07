Advertisement

What you need to know: Kentucky’s mask mandate will be lifted this Friday

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, June 11, Kentucky’s mask mandate is set to expire. Additionally, venues and restaurants will be returning to 100 percent capacity.

”It’s a great feeling, and we are definitely excited and looking forward to being on the other side of this pandemic,” said Laurel County Health Department’s Executive Director, Mark Hensley.

Hensley said COVID-19 vaccines were a crucial tool in allowing the state’s restrictions to be lifted.

”Not only in Laurel County, you know, but a lot of folks are also transient in surrounding counties, they may live here and work in another county,” Hensley said. “The fact that persons are getting vaccinated is contributing to the decrease in cases.”

While more Kentuckians are getting vaccinated, Dr. Fares Khater said he is worried about those who are unvaccinated as their risk of getting COVID-19 could increase once the mask mandate is lifted.

“There are 1.9 million people who got the vaccine, that’s 54 percent who got at least one shot,” said Dr. Khater.

Hensley also said there is a concern with people who not fully vaccinated and do not wear a mask when out in public. He added they are increasing their chances of exposing themselves to COVID-19.

”We’re still encouraging those folks to get vaccinated that have no received a vaccine,” Hensley said. “We completely understand people are on the fence about getting the vaccine.”

Dr. Khater added he is not worried about the mask mandate being lifted, he just wanted to remind people to remain cautious.

“There’s more risk of exposure especially when we open up at full capacity, we have less space to distance from other people,” he said.

If you have concerns about the vaccine, you are encouraged to talk with your healthcare provider.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified
Officials did not say how many people died in the crash.
‘Where’s God in the midst of this?’ Papal Missionary reacts after six killed in Kentucky crash
Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook page
Eastern Kentucky first responders escort boy fighting cancer home from the hospital
Over the weekend, there were two different head-on crashes in Lexington that left several...
Ky. transportation secretary says they are looking into changes after deadly wrong-way crashes in Lexington

Latest News

Rinse and Repeat Forecast: More scattered storms possible today
Senior Health Stats
Senior Health Stats
Health officials say the state can improve with getting more home healthcare workers especially...
2021 senior report shows lower poverty, less food insecurity and more vaccines for Virginia
Tri-State 12-year-old wrestler will represent USA
12-year-old Cincinnati wrestler is youngest member of Team USA
Road Work starting Monday in Logan Co.
Pavement repairs on US-27 in Pulaski County expected to cause delays