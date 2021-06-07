What you need to know: Kentucky’s mask mandate will be lifted this Friday

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, June 11, Kentucky’s mask mandate is set to expire. Additionally, venues and restaurants will be returning to 100 percent capacity.

”It’s a great feeling, and we are definitely excited and looking forward to being on the other side of this pandemic,” said Laurel County Health Department’s Executive Director, Mark Hensley.

Hensley said COVID-19 vaccines were a crucial tool in allowing the state’s restrictions to be lifted.

”Not only in Laurel County, you know, but a lot of folks are also transient in surrounding counties, they may live here and work in another county,” Hensley said. “The fact that persons are getting vaccinated is contributing to the decrease in cases.”

While more Kentuckians are getting vaccinated, Dr. Fares Khater said he is worried about those who are unvaccinated as their risk of getting COVID-19 could increase once the mask mandate is lifted.

“There are 1.9 million people who got the vaccine, that’s 54 percent who got at least one shot,” said Dr. Khater.

Hensley also said there is a concern with people who not fully vaccinated and do not wear a mask when out in public. He added they are increasing their chances of exposing themselves to COVID-19.

”We’re still encouraging those folks to get vaccinated that have no received a vaccine,” Hensley said. “We completely understand people are on the fence about getting the vaccine.”

Dr. Khater added he is not worried about the mask mandate being lifted, he just wanted to remind people to remain cautious.

“There’s more risk of exposure especially when we open up at full capacity, we have less space to distance from other people,” he said.

If you have concerns about the vaccine, you are encouraged to talk with your healthcare provider.

