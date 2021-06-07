UK WR coach suspended without pay following arrest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Head coach Mark Stoops announced that Jovon Bouknight has been suspended without pay following an arrest last month in Northern Kentucky.

Bouknight was arrested speeding, possession of an open alcoholic container, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence, his first offense.

Bouknight enters his second season in Lexington as Kentucky’s third wide receivers coach in the last four seasons.

