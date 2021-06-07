Advertisement

‘This is a dream come true’: Pikeville officials open new aquatics center

By Cory Sanning
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville area officials called the moment “surreal” when they first stepped into the new aquatics center at the Pikeville Area YMCA.

“This is just a blessing to have the dream come true,” Jerry Cannie said. “We’ve got bridges of honesty, respect, care and responsibility and we’ve got a lot of teammates, partners and contributors and we really appreciate everybody.”

The facility features a collegiate-size indoor pool along with a splash pad for kids, which is still under construction.

“We’ve had so many instrumental people be a part of the project,” Shelly Justice-Fouts said. “To have them here, to get a piece of ribbon, to fellowship and just be together again, it’s been fantastic.”

The lure was so enticing that even city officials jumped on board quickly.

“This is a project that Jerry and the YMCA have wanted to do for a long time,” Philip Elswick said. “And the city found an opportunity to partner with them to do this project and get an indoor pool in Pikeville. And it’s something we were so glad to be part of.”

Despite obstacles from the pandemic, staff at the YMCA were able to form a plan that would be effective once summer arrived.

“We had to pivot and re-evaluate how we were going to offer programs to be effective for our community,” Justice-Fouts said. “What they needed, and then be an open facility, be operational.”

Justice-Fouts said that this is not only a big moment for the YMCA, but for the area as well.

“Just looking to the future and seeing the changes in our community and see how you know our positive rate’s lessening,” Justice-Fouts said. “It’s a great opportunity to be able to fellowship with everyone and celebrate.”

