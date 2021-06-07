Advertisement

T-shirt display pays tribute to 46 children slain in Missouri last year

By KMOV staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - An impactful display is going up, a traveling memorial dedicated to children 17 and younger killed in homicide cases last year.

There are 46 T-shirts on display, corresponding to the number of children killed.

“In some of the cases, it was donated by a family member, and they wore the T-shirt, the child killed,” Gail Wechsler said.

That number does not include unintentional shootings or suicides. Organizers say that number would be more than 100 for Missouri.

The display is put up by the group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

“We are nonpartisan. It’s not just for moms, and we are not anti-Second Amendment. We are about gun violence prevention,” Wechsler said.

She said the group is working on gun violence prevention across the country and in Washington D.C.

“One that’s really a priority nationally is background checks on all gun sales,” Wechsler said. “We also want to see loopholes closed in some of these domestic violence laws so that those who have been found to be domestic abusers do not have access to a firearm.”

In the past 10 years, gun deaths have increased 47% in Missouri compared to a 17% national average, and according to the CDC, Missouri leads the country in child slayings.

It’s these shocking statistics that this group is trying to bring attention to, one little T-shirt at a time.

“It’s been touching people whenever they come to see it. It’s inspiring, it’s tragic and we are hoping it moves people to do something to try and stop this epidemic we have,” Wechsler said.

