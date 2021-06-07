Advertisement

Statewide and local primaries set for Tuesday

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Tuesday, Virginians will decide which three of the 13 Democrats running for statewide office will win the party’s nomination. And with several weeks of early voting behind us, we’re now down to the final hours of the campaign.

A campaign swing that started in Bristol, and ends later tonight in Norfolk, brought Former Governor Terry McAuliffe to Roanoke on Monday.

Stops included a tour of the Community Solutions Center operated by Feeding Southwest Virginia, and a visit with Roanoke Tribune Publisher Claudia Whitworth.

Other contenders for the Governor’s office were busy in other parts of the state.

Lee Carter fielded press calls from his home. Justin Fairfax huddled with advisors and spoke with reporters. Jennifer Carroll Foy visited a Metro stop, and held a campaign event in northern Virginia. Jennifer McClellan rallied supporters in Richmond and Charlottesville.

And the statewide races aren’t the only nominating contests on the Tuesday ballot. There are some for local offices, such as Roanoke Sheriff. And others for seats in the House of Delegates, including three incumbent Republicans who are facing GOP challengers.

Unlike Delegates to the Republican convention in May, voters head to their normal polling places for Tuesday’s primary.

The polls will be open from 6 am until 7 pm.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What you need to know: Kentucky’s mask mandate will be lifted this Friday
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified
Officials did not say how many people died in the crash.
‘Where’s God in the midst of this?’ Papal Missionary reacts after six killed in Kentucky crash
Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook page
Eastern Kentucky first responders escort boy fighting cancer home from the hospital
Over the weekend, there were two different head-on crashes in Lexington that left several...
Ky. transportation secretary says they are looking into changes after deadly wrong-way crashes in Lexington

Latest News

Rinse and Repeat Forecast: More scattered storms possible today
Senior Health Stats
Senior Health Stats
Health officials say the state can improve with getting more home healthcare workers especially...
2021 senior report shows lower poverty, less food insecurity and more vaccines for Virginia
Tri-State 12-year-old wrestler will represent USA
12-year-old Cincinnati wrestler is youngest member of Team USA
Road Work starting Monday in Logan Co.
Pavement repairs on US-27 in Pulaski County expected to cause delays