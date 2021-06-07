Advertisement

Part of building’s roof collapses in downtown Barbourville

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - For about a century, the Union National Bank building has sat at the corner of Liberty and Knox streets in downtown Barbourville. It’s that long history that officials believe caused the roof to partially cave in.

“Old age, honestly that’s what we’re thinking right now, there was a hole in the roof where it rotted out and it’s just old brick, it just finally gave way,” said Jack Partin with the Barbourville Fire Department.

Take a look at these photos from the Mountain Advocate Newspaper:

The fire department responded to find bricks littered across the road, a damaged car, and the bank building noticeably leaning.

“At that point we started blocking off the whole square as you can tell and just making sure we evacuated the other buildings that were in danger,” Partin said.

From nearby businesses, crews evacuated between 50 and 75 people in all, and their biggest concern that the building wasn’t finished falling.

“This building is unoccupied but every building around it was occupied, we’ve got the library, we’ve got law offices,” Partin said.

After cutting electricity and gas in the area and boarding up windows on surrounding businesses, officials wasted no time getting a crane through the downtown streets to start knocking down the unstable parts of the building.

The demo created a major clean up job for crews that will likely keep some roads closed through Tuesday, but they’re just grateful that no one was hurt.

The city got an emergency order to tear the building down immediately because it was a public safety hazard. There’s no word yet on the estimated cost of that demolition.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What you need to know: Kentucky’s mask mandate will be lifted this Friday
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified
Officials did not say how many people died in the crash.
‘Where’s God in the midst of this?’ Papal Missionary reacts after six killed in Kentucky crash
Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook page
Eastern Kentucky first responders escort boy fighting cancer home from the hospital
Over the weekend, there were two different head-on crashes in Lexington that left several...
Ky. transportation secretary says they are looking into changes after deadly wrong-way crashes in Lexington

Latest News

Rinse and Repeat Forecast: More scattered storms possible today
Senior Health Stats
Senior Health Stats
Health officials say the state can improve with getting more home healthcare workers especially...
2021 senior report shows lower poverty, less food insecurity and more vaccines for Virginia
Tri-State 12-year-old wrestler will represent USA
12-year-old Cincinnati wrestler is youngest member of Team USA
Road Work starting Monday in Logan Co.
Pavement repairs on US-27 in Pulaski County expected to cause delays