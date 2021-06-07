Need a new car? You could win one by donating blood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Blood Center is in need of donors to help with the blood supply and they’re offering dinner and a movie to get you to donate.

The blood supply throughout the pandemic has been a top concern for officials at the blood center but, now, as we head into the summer months, the blood supply is at a critical level during a time when donations usually drop off.

“We’ve seen record demand for blood in our hospitals. We’ve been serving hospitals for 53 years and we’ve never seen runs like we’ve seen the last few months for all types of blood products,” said Mandy Brajuha with the Kentucky Blood Center.

Officials at the blood center say that the pandemic forced them to cancel many of their community blood drives this past year. Places like businesses and schools hosting blood drives would usually make up the majority of their donations, but that hasn’t happened.

“We’re now, you know several 15 months into this pandemic and it’s had an effect on the blood supply a lot over the course of those 15 months,” Brajuha said.

Now, officials are breaking out giveaways to bring in more donors.

This week anyone who donates at a donor site will get a $15 Texas Roadhouse Gift Card and a Cinemark Movie Pass and you’ll be entered into a drawing for a new Toyota.

Like these new Toyotas? The Kentucky Blood Center are giving everyone who donates blood over the summer the chance to win one of these cars. Officials say they have a critical need for blood so they hope this promotion along with others will bring more donors in. More on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/WeNxG0sb1U — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) June 7, 2021

“Since back in 2008 we’ve been giving away a Toyota vehicle every summer,” Brajuha said. “We upped the ante this year and we’re giving away two cars this summer.”

Officials encourage everyone to take advantage of the promotions but also to come out during a normal period to help keep hospitals stocked with the blood they need.

Kentucky Blood Centers are open from 9-6 through the week and 8-2 on the weekends. The dinner and a movie promotion runs through the end of the week and the deadline to enter for the first car giveaway is July 4.

