Ky. transportation secretary says they are looking into changes after deadly wrong-way crashes in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the weekend, there were two different head-on crashes in Lexington that left several people dead. The worst of those killed six people, including four children.

That crash happened Saturday afternoon on I-75 near the 102-mile marker.

Police say 38-year-old Jamaica Caudill was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when she hit a car carrying a family of five head-on.

Nine-year-old Karmen Greene was pronounced dead at the scene. Her siblings 11-year-old Santana, five-year-old Brayden, and two-year-old Jack, as well as her mother, 30-year-old Catherine Greene all, died at a hospital.

Caudill also died.

Then, Sunday morning, one person was killed when they drove in the wrong direction on New Circle Road near Harrodsburg Road.

Our investigative team found that at least 17 people have died in six Different wrong-way crashes in Lexington in the past two and a half years.

Kentucky’s Secretary of Transportation, former Lexington Mayor Jim Gray, told us they are looking to see if changes need to be made.

“Particularly important that those of us in transportation, and authority positions in transportation do all we can to examine the root causes of these tragic accidents. And that’s exactly what we’re doing today. We’ll be working with local authorities,” Sec. Gray said.

“People out there traveling with their families, you know, trying to enjoy a beautiful day, and then something like this happens. That’s alarming,” said Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers. “Of course, one of our officers were, was injured in that type of crash, so it’s very alarming and very concerning to us and our job is prevention, so we’re going to try and work on some different ways to see if there’s anything we can do.”

The Greene family was from Owenton. They were traveling back home when that crash happened. Father Jim Sichko has said he will be handling the costs of the funerals for the family.

There is also an online fundraiser to help with additional expenses.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.