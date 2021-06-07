Jackson Regional Testing Site now open

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jackson Regional Testing site is officially open Monday, June 7 for driver’s testing.

Kentuckians living in Breathitt, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Owsley, Perry, and Wolfe Counties will now be using the Regional Testing Site for Class D, M, or commercial driver license needs.

The testing site will be open Monday - Friday.

In order to make an appointment for testing, please visit http://kentuckystatepolice.org/driver-testing/ for scheduling options.

