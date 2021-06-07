Hazy, hot and soggy conditions for Monday and beyond

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first full week of June and it’s going to feel and look like it with the weather forecast.

Today and Tonight

Get ready for a week of weak disturbances combined with a slow moving low-pressure system to cause some trouble for us here in the mountains.

It starts today with dreary and overcast conditions and scattered chances for showers and storms that will linger off and on all day long. While we could see some stronger storms, most should stay below severe limits and we are not under any risk from the Storm Prediction Center. Highs should top out in the low 80s for most of the region, but your area could get a little warmer if it takes the rain longer to get to you. Keep the umbrella handy at all times for the next several days.

Tonight, isolated showers and storms are possible as lows only drop into the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

We talk about rinse and repeat forecasts, that’s literally what we expect most of this week to be. From Tuesday through early next week, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies, scattered chances for showers and storms, especially in the heat of the day, and humid conditions. It will definitely be air you can wear. Highs should top out in the low to mid 80s most days with lows dropping into the upper 60s to around 70. We may get just a touch cooler by the end of the week.

As the ground gets more saturated, we’ll have to keep an eye on some high water potential, especially if the same areas repeatedly get heavier rain bands moving through. Strong storms are also possible at times throughout the extended forecast, but as of right now, we do not have any severe risk from the SPC for the next several days.

Stay tuned!

