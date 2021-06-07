Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: Lab reporting glitch leads to small number of reported cases Monday

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - To begin the final week before the lifting of the remaining capacity restrictions, Gov. Beshear noted that there was an issue with lab reporting, causing reported numbers to be lower than they otherwise would be.

The governor announced 36 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the state’s total case number to 460,520.

Six of Monday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 283 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 92 in the ICU. 57 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate rose to 2.28%.

Gov. Beshear also announced five deaths Monday, all of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,103.

At least 2,087,829 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

6,677,465 tests have been administered thus far and at least 53,072 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Monday, none of the state’s 120 counties is in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

