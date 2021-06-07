Gov. Beshear: Additional FEMA Staff Available to Help Kentuckians Apply for Federal Disaster Assistance

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and Kentucky Emergency Management announced additional FEMA staff will be available in-person to assist Kentuckians eligible for federal disaster aid.

Homeowners, business owners, and renters in select counties that experienced damage from the previous flooding can visit Individual Assistance Registration Support Centers for help.

The centers are open June 7-8 in Powell, Breathitt, and Johnson counties; June 10-12 in Estill, Magoffin, and Martin counties; June 16-18 in Clay County; and June 17-19 in Floyd and Lee counties.

No appointments are necessary. The deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance is Wednesday, June 23.

The deadline to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration is Tuesday, June 22.

You should have the following information available to register:

Address of the damaged primary dwelling where the damage occurred;

Current mailing address;

Current telephone number;

Social Security number;

Your insurance information;

Total household annual income;

Routing and account numbers for checking or savings accounts so FEMA may directly transfer disaster assistance funds; and

A description of disaster damage and losses.

Open Monday and Tuesday, June 7-8:

Powell County - Clay City Church of God: 4200 Main Street, Clay City, KY 40312

Breathitt County - Old Montessori School: 422 Jett Drive, Jackson, KY 41339

Johnson County - City of Paintsville Tourism Welcome Center: 100 Stave Branch Road, Paintsville, KY 41256

Open Thursday to Saturday, June 10-12:

Estill County - Estill County Enrichment Center: 100 Golden Court, Irvine, KY 40336

Magoffin County - Magoffin County Health Department: 119 E. Mountain Parkway, Salyersville, KY 41465

Martin County - Martin County Business Center: 104 E. Main Street, Inez, KY 41224

Open Wednesday to Friday, June 16-18:

Clay County - Clay County Community Center: 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962

Open Thursday to Saturday, June 17-19:

Floyd County - Floyd County Community Center: 7199 Kentucky Highway 60, Langley, KY 41645

Lee County - Lee County Community Center: 500 Mountain Top Road, Beattyville, KY 41311

Homeowners and renters may also register for assistance with FEMA in one of three ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Downloading the FEMA app; or

Calling 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585 ). Multilingual operators are available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time. Multilingual operators are available during those hours (press 2 for Spanish).

Those who use a Relay service, such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, should provide their specific number assigned to that service. It is important that FEMA can contact you. Phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number.

Note: Locations, dates and times of the registration support centers are subject to change based on needs or circumstances. Please call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to check availability.

For more information on Kentucky’s disaster recovery, visit https://kyem.ky.gov and www.fema.gov/disaster/4595. You may also follow FEMA on www.facebook.com/fema and Twitter @FEMARegion4.

