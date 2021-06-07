Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky first responders escort boy fighting cancer home from the hospital

Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook page(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders from across Floyd County gathered Sunday night to escort a special little boy home from the hospital.

In a Facebook post from the Martin City Police Department, officials welcomed home Gauge Samons, who has been taking chemo treatments for brain cancer at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Members of the Martin fire and police departments, along with Maytown Fire Department and Floyd County Constable Gary Nelson all helped with the escort.

The post states Gauge will start radiation treatments sometime in mid-July.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified
Facing murder charges after stabbing two people Saturday morning.
Two people stabbed, man charged with attempted murder
Officials did not say how many people died in the crash.
‘Where’s God in the midst of this?’ Papal Missionary reacts after six killed in Kentucky crash
Police tape.
KSP: Shooting investigation underway in Knott County
Alexis Walker, 14, and Alesia Walker, 15 were reported missing by the Louisville Metro Police...
UPDATE: Missing sisters last seen at Kentucky Kingdom found safe

Latest News

Perry County Kayak and Canoe Rental now open for the summer - 6:00 p.m.
Perry County Kayak and Canoe Rental now open for the summer - 6:00 p.m.
Pikeville YMCA Hosts a ribbon cutting for a new aquatics center this Monday.
Pikeville YMCA welcomes a new aquatics center
This is what a driver's license will look like when residents opt for it be a Voluntary Travel...
Jackson Regional Testing Site now open
WYMT Scattered Showers
Hazy, hot and soggy conditions for Monday and beyond