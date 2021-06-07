Eastern Kentucky first responders escort boy fighting cancer home from the hospital

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders from across Floyd County gathered Sunday night to escort a special little boy home from the hospital.

In a Facebook post from the Martin City Police Department, officials welcomed home Gauge Samons, who has been taking chemo treatments for brain cancer at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Members of the Martin fire and police departments, along with Maytown Fire Department and Floyd County Constable Gary Nelson all helped with the escort.

The post states Gauge will start radiation treatments sometime in mid-July.

