Cruise for a Cause: Fundraiser for Beattyville Flood Relief

The cruise will begin at the Corbin Arena at 10 a.m. on June 12
Beattyville was one of the many town's affected by historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BEATTYVILLE, KY ― Fun and fundraising are coming together June 12th through “Cruise For A Cause”.

The event is free, but donations will be collected to further help with flood relief in Beattyville, where people and businesses are still recovering after the entire city was submerged by at least six feet of water in late February.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. in Corbin and all vehicles are invited to join.

The ride goes from the Corbin Arena to Beattyville’s Main Street Town Square for live music and a raffle. Trophies will be awarded by class before the cruise returns to the Corbin Arena.

The event is sponsored by Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, Beattyville/Lee County Tourism and Downtown Beattyville Alliance. Several nonprofit organizations are working on the event as well, including The Kentucky Wildlands, Dragon Slayer Hwy 160, and Backroads of Appalachia.

Director of The Kentucky Wildlands Tammie Nazario says this event is a way to bring Kentuckians together, “In our region, we take care of each other. We also enjoy cruising in our cars, Jeeps, and motorcycles, so this event is a great fit,”.

Nazario added that those who cannot join the cruise but would still like to donate to the cause can mail donations as a check to the attention of Teresa Mayes in Beattyville City Hall at PO Box 307, Beattyville, KY 41311.

More information can be found on the events Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/262999555282424/?ref=110

