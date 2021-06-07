Advertisement

Country Boy Brewing using new technology to reduce CO2 emissions

Country Boy Brewing has partnered with Austin, TX based company, Earthly Labs, to become the...
Country Boy Brewing has partnered with Austin, TX based company, Earthly Labs, to become the first brewery in Kentucky to implement carbon capture technology to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.(Owners, Evan Coppage, Nathan Coppage, Daniel Harrison, and Jeff Beagle toasting to the Earthly Labs CO2 recapture system)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WYMT) -Country Boy Brewing is partnering with Austin, TX-based company Earthly Labs to become the first brewery in Kentucky to use carbon capture technology to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Earthly Labs intends to install a carbon capture system, called CiCi, in Country Boy Brewery to harvest the excess CO2 that is created during the brewing process.

The system will enable Country Boy Brewing to do the work of more than 5,000 trees by capturing more than 250,000 pounds of CO2, which will be reused by the brewery for cleaning, packaging, and carbonating the beer.

“We are proud to be the first brewery in Kentucky to utilize this technology,” said Daniel Sinkhorn, Production Manager at Country Boy Brewing. “We are just trying to do our part to be more efficient and produce a beer that is better for everyone.”

This is not the only step the brewery is taking towards greener operations, it is also working to lower its environmental impact by feeding any grain byproducts to local cattle.

Country Boy Brewing also sells their beer in aluminum cans due to the ease of recycling and improved carbon impact from shipping.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What you need to know: Kentucky’s mask mandate will be lifted this Friday
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified
Officials did not say how many people died in the crash.
‘Where’s God in the midst of this?’ Papal Missionary reacts after six killed in Kentucky crash
Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook page
Eastern Kentucky first responders escort boy fighting cancer home from the hospital
Over the weekend, there were two different head-on crashes in Lexington that left several...
Ky. transportation secretary says they are looking into changes after deadly wrong-way crashes in Lexington

Latest News

Rinse and Repeat Forecast: More scattered storms possible today
Senior Health Stats
Senior Health Stats
Health officials say the state can improve with getting more home healthcare workers especially...
2021 senior report shows lower poverty, less food insecurity and more vaccines for Virginia
Tri-State 12-year-old wrestler will represent USA
12-year-old Cincinnati wrestler is youngest member of Team USA
Road Work starting Monday in Logan Co.
Pavement repairs on US-27 in Pulaski County expected to cause delays