Country Boy Brewing using new technology to reduce CO2 emissions

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WYMT) -Country Boy Brewing is partnering with Austin, TX-based company Earthly Labs to become the first brewery in Kentucky to use carbon capture technology to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Earthly Labs intends to install a carbon capture system, called CiCi, in Country Boy Brewery to harvest the excess CO2 that is created during the brewing process.

The system will enable Country Boy Brewing to do the work of more than 5,000 trees by capturing more than 250,000 pounds of CO2, which will be reused by the brewery for cleaning, packaging, and carbonating the beer.

“We are proud to be the first brewery in Kentucky to utilize this technology,” said Daniel Sinkhorn, Production Manager at Country Boy Brewing. “We are just trying to do our part to be more efficient and produce a beer that is better for everyone.”

This is not the only step the brewery is taking towards greener operations, it is also working to lower its environmental impact by feeding any grain byproducts to local cattle.

Country Boy Brewing also sells their beer in aluminum cans due to the ease of recycling and improved carbon impact from shipping.

