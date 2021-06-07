City of Corbin kicks off long-awaited Burger Week

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The sixth annual Burger Week in Corbin started Monday, the highly anticipated event showcases several local restaurants competing for the title of best burger.

“Gives people an opportunity to try something different, maybe try a new restaurant that they’ve not been to before, at a price that won’t break the bank,” Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission Executive Director Maggy Monhollen said.

With current titleholders Old Town Grill, kicking the event off with its Southern Pork Belly Burger.

“The burger is an eight-ounce patty, topped with a pork belly on top of it, with cheese, has grilled apples on it, and has a mustard sauce that’s homemade,” Old Town Grill General Manager Michael Caffrey said.

And newest participant Austin City Saloon, with its Tex-Mex Nacho Burger, looking to take the title.

“It comes with a cheddar sauce with black beans, corn, and tomatoes, and then is topped with Fritos. So, it’s got that really nice kick for a Tex-Mex burger and I think it’s a lot different than what a lot of other people are doing,” Austin City Saloon Bar Manager Samantha Lay said.

With each burger costing only six dollars, Monhollen said 12 restaurants are participating in this year’s competition, a total she adds is more than any they have had in the past.

Those other restaurants are Bubby’s BBQ with its Bacon BBQ Burger, The Caboose with its Souse & Savory Burger, The Depot with its Hawaiian Burger, The Icehouse with its Teriyaki Burger, Knuck’s Kitchen with The Knuckle Burger, Seasons with its Buffalo Trace Double Decker Bourbon Bacon Swiss Burger, Shep’s Place its Blazin’ Black & Blue Burger, Si Senor with The Si Senor Burger, Travis’ Café with its Greek Garden Burger, and The Wrigley Taproom with its Smash Mouth Burger.

“That trophy’s up for grabs, so, the 2021 winner will take that trophy and will house it in their restaurant for display for the full year,” Monhollen said.

Caffrey said his restaurant is anxious to compete.

“Get your game on, we’re coming here to play. It’s a competition, I mean, no one wants to be a loser,” Caffrey said.

Lay says they are confident in dethroning the champ.

“I think we’ve sold more, so, I think the numbers speak for their self. People love our burger, I don’t know about other people’s, but they love ours,” Lay said.

Monhollen said it is an event people in Corbin are always excited for.

“We have groups that’ll get together, and restaurant hop to different restaurants to try the burgers. So, it really brings out the crowds while highlighting each individual restaurant,” Monhollen said.

Monhollen said it is a massive economic pull for the city, with each restaurant selling hundreds of burgers.

“In addition to being fun and family friendly, and bringing out the foodie in people, it’s also an economic stimulation opportunity for the city, for both the restaurant and the tourism commission,” Monhollen said.

Monhollen says to vote on your favorite burger, you can go to corbinkytourism.com

Burger Week will be taking place till June 12th.

