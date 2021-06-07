Catlettsburg Regional Testing Site now open

CARLETTSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Catlettsburg Regional Testing site is officially open Monday, June 7 for driver’s testing.

Kentuckians living in Greenup, Carter, Boyd, and Lawrence Counties will now be using the Regional Testing Site for Class D, M, or commercial driver license needs.

The testing site will be open Monday - Friday.

To make an appointment for testing, you can visit http://kentuckystatepolice.org/driver-testing/ for scheduling options.

