BG native, Naval Academy graduate says he’s proud to represent Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green native now holds the prestigious honor of graduating from the United States Naval Academy.

At the end of May, Ensign Riley Hogan joined nearly 1,100 other graduates in Annapolis for the graduation ceremony. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Robotics, Weapons and Control Engineering (Honors) and a commission as an Ensign in the United States Navy.

While at the academy, Hogan held leadership positions including Academic Corporal, Academic Sergeant, Squad Leader, Wardroom Sergeant and Battalion Academic Officer.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the graduation, and Hogan described the whole graduation experience as surreal.

“You got the Blue Angels flying over you, you’re in uniform with all of your all your friends, all your classmates and having someone like Kamala Harris speak to us is just such an honor-- the first female speaker at a graduation. It was just it’s a surreal experience,” said Hogan.

As far as future plans go, Hogan says he will be going back to the academy this summer to help the class of ‘25 with basic training. In September, he will start Naval Nuclear Power School in Charleston, South Carolina.

“I’ll be there for six months, really in the classroom, then six months working on a reactor on a sub. So it’ll be a long process, but it’ll be lots of fun, lots of hard work.”

Hogan graduated from Bowling Green High School in 2017. He says he is proud to be from southcentral Kentucky and was honored to represent the Bluegrass at the Naval Academy.

“Bowling Green has some great people. It’s a great place to grow up. I love it,” said Hogan. “It was really an honor coming from here because the Naval Academy is not as pursued in this part of the country as other places with large bases such as San Diego and Norfolk, Virginia.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.