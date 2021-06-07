Army Corps of Engineers: Spillway Beach in Laurel County temporarily closed

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say they found E-Coli in the water at the Spillway Beach on Laurel River Lake.

They believe high water levels and geese are the cause.

Investigators say the nearby recreation area and the playground are still open.

No other beaches at the lake are affected.

Officials say they will reopen the beach and swimming area when bacteria levels return to normal.

