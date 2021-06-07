Advertisement

Active pattern takes over for the work week

By Evan Hatter
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The showers and storms that returned to the mountains yesterday afternoon were just the beginning of a theme involving a more active pattern over the next week or so.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ve seen showers and thunderstorms roam the mountains this afternoon and we could yet see more heading into the overnight. We have high pressure sitting to our east, allowing warm and juicy air from the Gulf of Mexico. This will interact with several waves of disturbed weather headed our way over the next few days giving us daily, repeated chances for scattered showers and storms. We’ll see coverage diminish overnight but not go away completely as we fall back into the upper 60s to near 70° for an overnight low.

A similar day expected on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds early, turning mostly cloudy with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Severe weather isn’t a big concern, but if you get stuck under any one of these storms, you could get a quick burst of heavy rain. Outside of storms, highs remain in the low to middle 80s. And just like tonight, we’ll settle back to near 70° with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Through the Week

We remain stuck in neutral as we traverse through the week. We’ll see daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms, peaking in the afternoon. However, showers and storms can’t be ruled out any time during the day. Again, severe weather is not a big concern since we don’t have an abundance of any one atmospheric ingredient. Could we see a stray wind gust? Sure. But I still think our biggest threat will be with any storms that “train” over one location and dump a lot of heavy rain. That could cause some quick street flooding. It’s the stagnant June pattern as highs stay in the low to mid 80s, with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

Some relief could head our way as a front tries to slide through the area to close out the weekend, but there’s still quite a bit of uncertainty in the models, so you’re definitely going to want to check back for updates.

