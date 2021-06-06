Advertisement

Special Olympics in Kentucky highlight athletes strengths during summer games

By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of athletes competed in the Special Olympics Kentucky State Summer Games on Saturday. For this community of runners, swimmers and more, the day is about more than the gold.

For the first time in two years the Special Olympics returned to Eastern Kentucky University. The state summer games is a one-day event.

More than 600 athletes from across the state are expected to compete this year. Athletes will compete in bocce, rhythmic gymnastics, soccer, swimming, or track and field.

Mark Buerger works with Special Olympics Kentucky and says it’s a day to make sure the athletes are recognized for their abilities instead of their inabilities.

“So many of our athletes are told what they won’t be able to do,” Buerger said. “Our parents are told all the time your child might not be able to walk or they may not be able to speak. The Special Olympics gives our athletes the opportunity to flip the script on them. We have so many athletes who were told they wouldn’t be able to walk who are running on the track. So many athletes who were told they may never be able to talk who give speeches all the time.”

Special Olympics is the world’s largest program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual or physical disabilities.

The state Summer Games started as a one-day event in Louisville in 1970 and has expanded to serve more than 11,300 athletes statewide annually.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared Saturday as Special Olympics Kentucky Day in the Commonwealth, showing support to the athletes.

In addition to its traditional sports competitions, Special Olympics also offers early childhood programming through the Young Athletes Program and medical screenings though the Healthy Athletes Initiative.

